The Nightclub Interaction That Landed Andrew Dice Clay His Role In A Star Is Born

Most of the time, landing a big break in Hollywood requires being at the right place at the right time. And while there are certainly exceptions to this rule, Andrew Dice Clay's third billing role in "A Star is Born" is not one of them. The actor and comedian described how he landed the role as the father of Lady Gaga's character, Ally, while on an episode of Chris DiStefano's "Chrissy Chaos" podcast, and the story is about as "lightning in a bottle" as they come.

According to Dice, he bumped into the film's leading actor, Bradley Cooper, at a Los Angeles nightclub called The Troubadour. Dice mentioned to Cooper in passing that he enjoyed his performance in "American Sniper," but before he could walk away, Cooper's mother grabbed his arm and pulled him back into the conversation, as the Coopers were fans of Dice as well.

Dice's manager, Bruce Rubenstein, later e-mailed "A Star is Born" producer Todd Phillips about his client's "weirdly great" acting abilities. Not long after that, Dice was reunited with Cooper after their brief interaction at The Troubadour.