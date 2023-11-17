Tyler Perry's Post-Megxit Bond With Harry And Meghan Was Deeper Than We Knew

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tumultuous and highly publicized departure from their post as senior royals, it seemed like the couple and their infant son, Archie Harrison, had no one and nowhere to turn. Across the pond, comedian and actor Tyler Perry made sure that wasn't the case, becoming a close confidant, housemate, and eventual godfather to the couple's second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana.

On an episode of the "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, Perry revealed that he felt a kindred connection to the former "Suits" actor as she struggled to assimilate into the monarchy. He explained that he had a contentious relationship with his father, and Meghan's plight spoke to him. The two actors shared a publicist long before Meghan and Harry left the royal family, so Perry used that connection as his chance to reach out to Meghan.

"I sent them a note," Perry explained, "and said if you ever need anything, I'm here. She called months later and just talked to me like I was their therapist. We had a great conversation."