Padma Lakshmi's Daughter Is Growing Up Fast

Padma Lakshmi, best known for hosting the critically acclaimed television show "Top Chef" on Bravo, welcomed daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell on February 20, 2010. Though raising a child in the harsh glare of the public eye isn't always easy, Krishna sure seems proud of how her mom's done so far. In a 2020 chat with Avenue magazine, Padma's daughter called her own birth her mom's "greatest achievement" — and Padma wouldn't argue with that assessment. The TV personality chimed in, "Which I also think, for the record, is my favorite thing that I've ever done."

Sure, Padma has created an incredible career for herself and raked in awards for her work on "Taste the Nation" and "Top Chef," but as far as she's concerned, there's more to life than all of that. "In ten years, I'm not going to look back and say, Oh, look at all these beautiful projects I've done. I'm going to say, Was I there for Krishna?" she once told Vulture. "So, do I have it all? Yes. Do I have it all, like I want it, at once? No."

While Padma has made an effort to keep Krishna's life relatively private, the reality TV veteran has given some glimpses into her daughter's story as she grows up.