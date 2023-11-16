Reese Witherspoon's Son Turns Heads Over His Lavish NYC Apartment Tour

Deacon Phillippe, son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, appears to be following his parents' footsteps by going into the arts — but he's drawing attention for his lavish NYC digs on TikTok, not his talent.

Deacon made his acting debut in Season 3 of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever," but he seems to be more focused on music than on acting. His first album — "A New Earth" — was released in April 2023, and he's studying music at New York University, so it's no surprise that dad Ryan is equally proud of Deacon's acting and music endeavors.

You can see Deacon's love of music on display during the tour of his two-story West Village apartment. Social media star Caleb Simpson, who's famous for his videos touring people's New York apartments, got to tour 20-year-old Deacon's apartment, and the 58-second TikTok includes a quick glimpse of Deacon's vinyl wall, along with the keyboard and computer setup he has in his bedroom. It's definitely not your typical example of student housing, and people are calling Deacon out in the TikTok comments for living in such a nice place, crediting his parents for his swanky lifestyle.