Meet The Late Tyler Christopher's Two Kids, Greysun And Boheme Christopher

"General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives" alum Tyler Christopher passed away at the age of 50 on the morning of October 31, 2023. TMZ reports that the actor died of cardiac arrest in his San Diego apartment. While the actor is remembered as one of the "kindest, sweetest" people in the daytime television industry, there were a lot of people who were still very concerned about him, including his ex-wife Eva Longoria. That's because his struggles with substance abuse have been well-documented over the years.

While Tyler Christopher will always be best remembered as a talented actor who brought the dark prince Nikolas Cassadine to life in Port Charles, he was also a very dedicated father to his two children, Greysun and Boheme Christopher. Tyler Christopher often said that it was his children who were a true guiding light in his life and for a good reason, too. While the actor did have his ups and downs in his life, nothing ever stopped him from being the dedicated father that he was.