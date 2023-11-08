Eva Longoria Was Reportedly Concerned About Ex Tyler Christopher Before His Death
The tragic death of "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher has rocked the daytime television world in more ways than anyone could imagine. The actor, who was best known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital" and as Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," died on October 31, 2023, in his San Diego, California home. According to TMZ, the actor reportedly died from cardiac arrest. Many "General Hospital" fans had hoped Christopher would return to the hit ABC soap to reprise his role as the dark prince Nikolas, but that never happened. The actor said he regretted getting fired from the job he loved so much in his interview with Maurice Benard on "State of Mind" (via Michael Fairman TV).
Despite his struggles, Christopher's castmates remembered him as someone who lit up a room each time he walked in. "General Hospital" Executive Producer Frank Valentini even said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Christopher "was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our #GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine."
Unfortunately, the actor dealt with many personal struggles and setbacks, including his arrest for public intoxication back in May 2023, per People. And while there were people like Christopher's former "General Hospital" colleagues who kept in touch with the actor, there was also someone else who was reportedly very concerned about him before his death, too — his ex-wife, Eva Longoria.
Eva Longoria was worried about her ex-husband Tyler Christopher's health
Tyler Christopher's whirlwind romance with Eva Longoria is one that daytime television fans will never forget. Unfortunately, their marriage ended just as quickly as their relationship began, with Longoria somewhat taking the blame for the demise of their two-year union. She even called herself a "terrible wife" when she was asked about their short marriage back in 2008, per Digital Spy.
Even though things might not have worked out between them, that doesn't mean Longoria didn't have any love for her first husband in her heart. According to Radar Online, Longoria was particularly worried about Christopher after his arrest for public intoxication made headlines in May 2023. One source close to the situation even told the site, "She would give Tyler any help he needs, including paying for a trip to rehab."
Longoria didn't have much contact with Christopher after they pulled the plug on their marriage in 2004. Three short years later, she married NBA star Tony Parker in 2007 while Christopher married Brienne Pedigo one year later in 2008. During their two-year marriage, the couple did what any normal celebrity couple would do: They hit the red carpet, award shows, and Hollywood events together, according to Us Weekly. Their marriage didn't work out, and Christopher never mentioned Longoria's name after their divorce. But Longoria cared enough about him that she wanted to offer him help.
Tyler Christopher wanted to make his wrongs into rights
Tyler Christopher's struggles have been well-documented over the years. While there were a lot of people like Maurice Benard and Eva Longoria who wanted to help him, Christopher also wanted to live his best life, not only for himself but for his two children, Boheme and Greysun, too. In September 2022, he shared a photo on Instagram of a little quality time he was spending with his kids. He captioned it with, "Never again will I take for granted spending time with my children doing all the little things that never before seemed monumental but are now everything to me."
Unfortunately, Christopher's last several years were anything but peaceful as he reportedly suffered several traumatic brain injuries after a few falls, per police documents that were obtained by Radar Online. It was a friend who found the former soap opera star dead at home, as detailed by TMZ, just two weeks short of his 51st birthday.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).