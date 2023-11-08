Eva Longoria Was Reportedly Concerned About Ex Tyler Christopher Before His Death

The tragic death of "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher has rocked the daytime television world in more ways than anyone could imagine. The actor, who was best known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital" and as Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," died on October 31, 2023, in his San Diego, California home. According to TMZ, the actor reportedly died from cardiac arrest. Many "General Hospital" fans had hoped Christopher would return to the hit ABC soap to reprise his role as the dark prince Nikolas, but that never happened. The actor said he regretted getting fired from the job he loved so much in his interview with Maurice Benard on "State of Mind" (via Michael Fairman TV).

Despite his struggles, Christopher's castmates remembered him as someone who lit up a room each time he walked in. "General Hospital" Executive Producer Frank Valentini even said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Christopher "was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our #GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine."

Unfortunately, the actor dealt with many personal struggles and setbacks, including his arrest for public intoxication back in May 2023, per People. And while there were people like Christopher's former "General Hospital" colleagues who kept in touch with the actor, there was also someone else who was reportedly very concerned about him before his death, too — his ex-wife, Eva Longoria.