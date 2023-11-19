Matchmaker Tells Us How Prince Harry Can Overcome Reliance On Meghan Markle's Social Life

When "Suits" actor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, entered the regimented ranks of the royal family as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's girlfriend, she was navigating unfamiliar territory far from home and away from the traditions, customs, and lifestyle she once knew. But as the ex-senior royals create a new life in Montecito, California, the tables have turned. Now, it's Prince Harry who is far from his former life, and experts suspect this is challenging for the former Prince.

Royal author Phil Dampier expressed his concerns to Fabulous magazine, saying, "Not only has [Harry] lost his family, his royal status, and military connections, but he's also lost a lot of friends. I get the impression he hasn't got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I'm sure that takes its toll" (via the Mirror).

The List spoke with Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, about the couple's new dynamic in California and what Prince Harry could do to avoid growing too dependent on his partner for a social life.