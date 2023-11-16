Lauren Graham Speaks Out About Matthew Perry's Happy Year Before His Death

Matthew Perry and Lauren Graham both rose to fame on hit network TV shows. Perry with "Friends" and Graham with "Gilmore Girls," and they worked together on several projects over the years, including a guest-starring role as Perry's character's ex-wife on Perry's three-season reboot of "The Odd Couple" and the 2008 film "Birds of America."

There were also rumors in the 2000s that Graham was one of the women that Perry was dating, but the two of them said that they were never a couple. Perry felt a lot of feelings for Graham, just not ones that went into the romance department. And Graham has now spoken publicly about Perry for the first time after his unexpected death in October 2023.

On CBS Mornings, Graham talked about her best memory of Perry: "This last year, he was so proud of the book he wrote, and of how many people it touched," Graham said. "It was a success that gave him a level of happiness that I hadn't seen in him for a really long time, so that's a nice memory."