Jennifer Aniston's Long-Awaited Matthew Perry Tribute Proves Their Enduring Friendship

As the devastating first reactions from the "Friends" cast poured in after Matthew Perry's death, some of the core members understandably waited to speak out individually. Among them was Jennifer Aniston, who famously played Rachel Green opposite Perry's Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom. As we learn more about Perry's untimely death, fans have been eager to hear how Aniston and the other "Friends" are dealing with the tragic loss. On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Aniston took to Instagram to share a heartbreakingly moving post.

Her message for Perry garnered over 1.5 million likes in just the first 20 minutes after it was posted. It featured a carousel of photos with a lengthy caption that opened with words we can all relate to: "Oh boy this one has cut deep." The first image in the carousel shows Perry and Aniston laughing together. It's followed by a screenshot of a sweet text message exchange between the two long-time friends.

According to Aniston, the six stars of "Friends" were always more like a family, and Perry "was such a part of our DNA." Understandably, his death has been incredibly tough for them to accept with Aniston even quipping, "I talk to you every day ... sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'" The carousel ends with a very poignant clip of the pair in "Friends" hugging and expressing their love for each other.