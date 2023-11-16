Why A Sasha Gilmore And Cody Bell Romance Has Major Potential On General Hospital

Even the most hard-to-please "General Hospital" fan has to admit that Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) have undeniable chemistry. On the November 15, 2023 Episode, she admitted to Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) that she's developing feelings for the lovable cowboy, which he overheard. Cody has yet to admit that he reciprocates, although his actions in saving her several times have spoken far more than words. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry's spoilers, he'll be admitting his attraction to her soon. When Cody first arrived in Port Charles, he was thrust into a relationship with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), and fans instantly disliked him because the two didn't have any chemistry. Many wanted to see him gone, but when he saved Sasha from the clutches of the vile Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder), it changed their minds about him.

One viewer wrote on the Soaps message board in September 2023, "What was most endearing was the trust that emanated from Sasha's eyes and quite frankly the love shown in Cody's eyes. We have witnessed the beginning of a deeply moving love story." With a possible relationship between them blooming — especially since he's now a co-spokesmodel with her at Deception Cosmetics — the two could be very good for each other. Sasha needs someone to be by her side during the tough times, and Cody needs someone to bolster his self-worth. Cody's a good guy at heart, and Sasha's starting to realize that.