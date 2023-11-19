The Stunning Transformation Of Rocco Ritchie, Madonna's Oldest Son

You might think the son of two of the more influential media-makers on Earth would have his path paved, but Rocco Ritchie, son of Guy Ritchie and Madonna, worked hard for his blossoming career as a fine artist. Before the revelation that he was in fact a burgeoning painter, Rocco was primarily known on the red carpet for his daring fashion choices, riding the line between classic vintage looks and cutting edge 2020s style.

In 2021, word got out that Rocco Ritchie was selling his art, but under a different name. Before that, he attended top-tier art schools, and was even signed by a prominent art dealer in London, snowballing to even more success. It should come as no surprise, but his mother is proud of all he's accomplished so far. "You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference!" Madonna wrote on Instagram in 2023. "Nothing gives me more Joy than to watch you grow as an artist!"

The rising art world star has had more than his fair share of hardship over the past several years, contending with the messy–and public–dissolution of his parents' marriage and a rocky relationship with his mother through his teen years. Rocco Ritchie's transformation from troubled teen to art world elect was years in the making. Here's just a few of the major milestones.