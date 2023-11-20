Who Is The Young And The Restless Star Christel Khalil's Boyfriend, Sam Restagno?

"The Young and the Restless" star Christel Khalil is one very lucky person. Not only is she very happy with the love of her life, her boyfriend Sam Restagno, but she's also found some incredible success as her character Lily Winters on the hit CBS soap. Khalil reached an incredible milestone on "The Young and the Restless" back in 2022 when she celebrated 20 years on the show. That same year, Khalil couldn't help but thank her fans and followers. In a video on the "Y&R" X account, Khalil shared, "I am so grateful for all of your support for the past two decades, and I cannot wait for you to see what's next." Looking back at Khalil's two decades on "Y&R," there have been a lot of great and not-so-great moments, including her relationship with Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), her ups and downs with Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), and of course, that life-changing car crash that killed Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and sent Lily behind bars. There's not a day that goes by in the fictional town of Genoa City where Lily isn't delivering the drama.

Luckily, Khalil's off-screen life is nowhere near as headline-worthy as Lily's is on "The Young and the Restless." However, her relationship with Restagno is something a lot of fans would love to know more about, especially what he does that makes Khalil so happy.