Who Is The Young And The Restless Star Christel Khalil's Boyfriend, Sam Restagno?
"The Young and the Restless" star Christel Khalil is one very lucky person. Not only is she very happy with the love of her life, her boyfriend Sam Restagno, but she's also found some incredible success as her character Lily Winters on the hit CBS soap. Khalil reached an incredible milestone on "The Young and the Restless" back in 2022 when she celebrated 20 years on the show. That same year, Khalil couldn't help but thank her fans and followers. In a video on the "Y&R" X account, Khalil shared, "I am so grateful for all of your support for the past two decades, and I cannot wait for you to see what's next." Looking back at Khalil's two decades on "Y&R," there have been a lot of great and not-so-great moments, including her relationship with Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), her ups and downs with Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), and of course, that life-changing car crash that killed Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and sent Lily behind bars. There's not a day that goes by in the fictional town of Genoa City where Lily isn't delivering the drama.
Luckily, Khalil's off-screen life is nowhere near as headline-worthy as Lily's is on "The Young and the Restless." However, her relationship with Restagno is something a lot of fans would love to know more about, especially what he does that makes Khalil so happy.
Meet Christel Khalil's boyfriend, Sam Restagno
While Lily Winters is still trying to navigate her love life on "The Young and the Restless," it seems like her portrayer, Christel Khalil, has it made. According to Soap Hub, Khalil is engaged to Sam Restagno. Before Restagno, the daytime television star was previously married to her ex-husband, Stephen Hensley, whom she shares her son Michael Caden Hensley with.
Per his PitchBook profile, Restagno is the founder of Golden Spruce Capital, is a board member at the Knewsales Group marketing agency, and is based in Canada. He's also Italian, as Khalil has documented family trips with her future Italian in-laws. In other words, he would probably fit right in with the Newmans and the Abbotts in the fictional world of "The Young and the Restless." Khalil and her son made the move to Toronto in 2019 to be closer to Restagno, but returned to Los Angeles in 2020 to work on the set of "Y&R" again. The actor told Soap Opera Digest that the timing worked out perfectly for her family. She said, "Sam was definitely supportive knowing that he'd have to do a lot more and watch Caden when he's in school and stuff. I think we both care about making money [laughs]."
Aside from traveling the world and looking utterly gorgeous together, Khalil and Restagno are preparing for two major events in their lives, too.
Christel and Sam are getting ready for the next chapter in their lives
Not only are "The Young and the Restless" star Christel Khalil and Sam Restagno preparing to get married, but they are also preparing to welcome a new addition to their family, as of press time. Back in June 2023, Khalil debuted her small baby bump on her Instagram account while she was in Monaco with her fiancé. In October 2023, the couple celebrated their baby shower with a party that was filled with a lot of friends, family, and a whole lot of laughter.
Khalil and Restagno certainly have a lot to look forward to. Back in May 2022, the actor paid tribute to Restagno by writing on his birthday, "There's only one day a year where I have to admit Sam is funnier, smarter, wittier, more athletic, more charming, better conversationalist, and better at games than me." Something tells us that even Lily Winters would approve.