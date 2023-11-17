Hallmark BFFs Ashley Williams & Nikki DeLoach Tell Us The Christmas Songs They'd Karaoke - Exclusive

Nikki DeLoach loves being a Hallmark star, and fans of the network love watching her just as much. Likewise, fellow leading lady Ashley Williams. However, you may not be aware that these are two Hallmark stars who are real-life besties. They originally met in an acting class back in the early 2000s, and have been pals ever since. Recently, the pair joined forces at The Dance Party to End Alzheimer's, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Association, a cause that's close to both of their hearts.

At the event, DeLoach and Williams performed "Party in the USA," and suffice it to say, we're pretty bummed that we weren't there to sing along. In an exclusive interview with The List, DeLoach discussed what she and Williams, whom the actor openly called "my bestie," would perform if they were at a karaoke party that was a bit more aligned with their network's favorite season.

Judging by their choice to sing Miley Cyrus' fun-loving pop anthem, we expected the lovable Hallmark duo's holiday pick to be a bit more on the wild side — something in the "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" or "Oh Santa!" by Mariah Carey vein, perhaps. But, she really surprised us when her answer was actually, "Oh, Holy Night."