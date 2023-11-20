What We Know About RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke's Pricey Divorce Settlement

One untold truth of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Sutton Stracke is that she wears many hats. The fan-favorite Bravo star is a former ballet dancer who owns several companies, such as The Sutton Concept and Sutton Brands. After retiring from the stage, Sutton became the Director of Development at the Cunningham Dance Foundation in New York City, followed by the Executive Director of Augusta Ballet in her hometown of Augusta, Georgia.

Although she's enjoyed plenty of success in her professional life, Sutton's love life took a major hit when her husband, banking executive Christian Stracke, filed for divorce on her birthday in 2017. The split was exceptionally difficult, as the couple had been married for nearly two decades at the time (they walked down the aisle in May 2000, in NYC). Over those 16 years, they also welcomed three children; Porter, James, and Philip.

However, according to the "RHOBH" star, their relationship started suffering when she became pregnant with their first child and had to depend solely on her husband's allowance. Still, she didn't see the divorce coming, especially since Christian attended her birthday party, even after filing earlier that day. Though the heartbreak may have stung for a bit, Sutton was compensated well in their split with a pretty sizeable monthly allowance.