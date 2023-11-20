Naomi Biden's Scary Secret Service Carjacking Incident, Explained

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, when most of the residents of the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington D.C. were sleeping, gunshots rang out. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told People, "On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle." The agents in question were assigned to President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden.

Fortunately, Naomi was not believed to be close to the agents at the time, though they were guarding her home. Naomi's Secret Service team reportedly witnessed three men attempting to smash the window of their unmarked, and thankfully unoccupied, government service car. Realizing that they were witnessing a carjacking in progress, one of the agents opened fire. As Guglielmi explained, "During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck."

He continued, "The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle, and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees," likely referring to Naomi. As a result, the Metropolitan Police Department is opening an investigation to gather facts and evidence to review the agent in question's actions by the United States Attorney's Office.