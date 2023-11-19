The Biggest Complaints HGTV Contestants Have About Their Finished Homes

For as long as anyone can remember, HGTV has always been about exploring the concept of achieving the perfect home. Perhaps, more importantly, it made viewers realize that getting their dream home is possible. It may just involve some redesigning or full-scale renovation. Luckily too, a homeowner never has to do it alone anymore, especially when HGTV and its many hit shows are around to provide some guidance. Whether it's "Property Brothers," "Love It or List It," "Rock the Block," "Windy City Rehab," or other shows, the transformations are always incredible and inspiring, so much so that some viewers want HGTV to come to their homes too.

Time and time again, some lucky homeowners respond to an HGTV casting call and get to work with their favorite HGTV stars. In all episodes, HGTV stars always pull all the stops to give contestants their dream home. And in the end, that big reveal scene says it all. Homeowners are blown away and the stars are happy to have made their dream a reality.

As it turns out, however, it's not always like that behind the scenes. While some HGTV contestants get the home they've always wanted in the end, others don't get lucky. Instead, taking part in an HGTV show turned out to be the start of a nightmare that nobody ever saw coming. In some cases, the situation also leads to a legal showdown as contestants decide to take HGTV production companies and even some of its stars to court.