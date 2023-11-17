Hallmark's Inaugural Make Her Mark Participant Crystal Lowe On Her Biggest Lesson - Exclusive

Hallmark isn't just about providing fictional feel-good moments; the network is also making dreams come true in real life. In 2022, the famed TV network launched an initiative in partnership with director and actor Ashley Williams called the Make Her Mark program. Williams, who writes, stars in, and directs Hallmark movies, is using the program to support rising women directors and add more representation to a male-dominated industry. By allowing up-and-coming women directors to shadow veteran Hallmark directors, it's a goal that's slowly becoming a reality. And the inaugural participant in the inspiring program, Crystal Lowe, has made serious strides in her craft!

With the Mark Her Mark program, participants shadow an experienced director through the full production process of a Hallmark film. The final phase of the initiative allows the participant to then direct her own film, with her mentor serving as executive producer. Hallmark is choosing candidates who have some directing experience and are looking to hone their skills.

Currently starring as the quirky girl next door Rita Haywith in Hallmark Drama's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," Lowe spent years acting before joining the ranks of favorite Hallmark actors. Although she's a natural in front of the camera, Lowe has also directed several award-winning short films, proving that she's just as talented behind the camera. As the first participant in the Make Her Mark program, Lowe exclusively told The List about her experience as a shadow director and what her biggest takeaway from the program is.