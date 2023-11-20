Meet Will Ferrell's Three Sons Magnus, Mattius, & Axel

Comedian Will Ferrell and his wife, Viveca Paulin, are the parents of three sons: Magnus, Mattias, and Axel. An art auctioneer, Paulin also has multiple acting credits to her name. Before she and Will married in 2000, they got to know each other in an acting class.

Using his well-honed sense of humor, Ferrell has joked about the pandemonium of parenting, particularly in a household of three boisterous, loud kids. "It's like running a small correctional facility," Ferrell deadpanned on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He noted that rather than aspiring to lofty ideals, he sometimes resorted to barking out orders to make sure they completed essential tasks like brushing their teeth. Ferrell has also noted the joy he experiences by listening to his kids' unique perspectives and their humor. For instance, when one of his kids misplaced a $100 wetsuit, he blamed his parents for giving it to him in the first place. "I thought 'You're going to grow up to be a lawyer,'" Ferrell commented, per The Irish News. "You're wrong but I can really appreciate the argument."

To give their boys a normal, grounded childhood, Ferrell and Paulin kept them out of the spotlight when they were young. In addition, the couple also liked to keep things low-key at celebrations like birthday parties. Instead of a lavish affair, they opted for a backyard party and cake. As a result, not much is known about Ferrell's three sons, but a few details about their lives have been revealed over the years.