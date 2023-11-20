John Stamos' Memoir Sparked An Awkward Moment Between Ex Rebecca Romijn And Her Kids

Breaking up is never easy, especially for celebrities who face the added concern of private matters being exposed to the media. "Star Trek" actor Rebecca Romijn had to navigate this situation when her ex-husband, "Full House" star John Stamos, dedicated an entire chapter to their marriage in his 2023 memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," in which he candidly shared his perspective on their marriage and subsequent divorce. Stamos wrote of Romijn, "In my mind back then, she was the devil, and I just hated her."

Dealing with the aftermath, Romijn, who shares teenage twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly O'Connell, with her husband Jerry O'Connell, found herself in a difficult position when the headlines reached her family. The twins began asking questions about their mother's past with Stamos and what led to him labeling her a literal demon.

Romijn and Stamos started dating in 1994 and tied the knot four years later. After growing apart, they ultimately parted ways in 2003, finalizing their divorce in 2005. Stamos' openness in his memoir has created a new challenge for Romijn and her family, despite having moved on and working through his own struggles since their divorce.