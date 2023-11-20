How Queen Of Christmas Mariah Carey Preps For The Holiday Season

In the winter wonderland of musical royalty, there's one diva who reigns supreme over the festive season: Mariah Carey. The undisputed "Queen of Christmas" has become synonymous with the holiday spirit, earning her yet another well-deserved crown in pop culture. Her chart-topping anthem "All I Want for Christmas Is You" isn't just a song; it's a jingle that heralds the arrival of the most magical time of the year. As such, it's no surprise that Carey loves Christmastime, and goes to great lengths for each year's festivities.

Sitting down on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the pop diva revealed the strict holiday season rules she maintains in her household. Carey said that she exclusively immerses herself in Christmas music and movies during this time. Her favorites are films like "Elf" and the original "Miracle on 34th Street." Known for lavish decorations that she debuts each year, Carey described how she adorns her home with numerous Christmas trees, each serving a unique purpose.

"In the main part of the house, there will be a nice, tall Christmas tree with gold and silver — not actual gold," she told host Hudson. "Then I have a smaller multicolored-lights tree, like the Charlie Brown tree, with some ornaments that my fans made for me and different stuff like that." From her star-studded Christmas special to annual winter tours, it turns out that Carey's love for the holidays goes far deeper than fans would expect.