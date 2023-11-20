5 Heartbreaking The Bold And The Beautiful Moments We'll Never Forget

Soap operas can often seem outlandish and over-the-top, but some storylines hit especially close to home. From Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) struggles with alcoholism to Deacon Sharpe's (Sean Kanan) attempt to rebuild his life after years of criminal activity, these moving stories captivate viewers. Even Eric Forrester's (John McCook) health problems have been difficult to watch, as we have all known someone in our lives who has struggled. These moments ground the series and give us an opportunity to connect with what's happening on-screen.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has had its fair share of heartbreaking moments — the kinds that leave us with a terrible feeling in the pit of our stomachs. And while we may not enjoy it as much as dramatic arguments and sexy relationships, they genuinely make us feel something. We adore these characters and seeing them endure heartache isn't easy. Whether it's the story of a couple finding their long-lost child, or the death of a matriarch, "B&B" has a history of hard-hitting moments that still have us grabbing for the tissues.

