What Dakota Johnson's Relationship With Jamie Dornan Is Really Like

In a world where passion meets the silver screen, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise surely takes the cake. Starring dynamic duo Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, these book-to-film adaptations, first released in 2015, quickly became a global phenomenon. Johnson and Dornan's on-screen chemistry brought the passionate characters to life, and it's hard to imagine that we could've seen Emilia Clarke on our screens instead, had she not turned down the role.

"Fifty Shades of Grey" captivated audiences with its steamy narrative, but it turns out that no matter how real those NSFW scenes appeared, there was nothing real about Johnson and Dornan's romantic chemistry. In fact, Johnson revealed to Vanity Fair that their off-screen relationship is close, but certainly not in that way.

"There was never a time when we didn't get along. I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me," the "Wounds" actor said. "I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other." There were three "Fifty Shades" films released over the years: "Fifty Shades of Grey," "Fifty Shades Darker," and "50 Shades Freed." Due to their extensive time in intimate scenes, Johnson said that there was no choice but for them to be a team.