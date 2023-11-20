Days Of Our Lives Icon Lauren Koslow's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin

"Days of Our Lives" star Lauren Koslow, who is best known for her role as Kate Roberts on the hit Peacock soap, is proud of the work she's done in front of the cameras, but she's even more happy and proud of the life she has with her family at home.

In Salem, it seems like Kate has given birth to half the town, as she can count Lucas Horton, Rex Brady, Billie Reed, Austin Reed, and Cassie Brady as children of her own. Some of her favorite "Days of Our Lives" storylines have revolved around her character's romantic relationships, her kids, and of course, sharing screen time with her former co-star, Joseph Mascolo (Stefano DiMera). Koslow has always loved working on the set of "DOOL." She told Soap Opera Digest back in 2021, "I totally remember my first day. What stood out to me was, 'Oh, my God, I love this show!'" while also adding, "The stories were so rich, so I just felt like I had fallen into this bonanza for an actress."

Now, if there's anyone that the producers could use to play Koslow's much younger version of Kate Roberts, it would be her daughter, Emilia Katari, because they almost look like identical twins.