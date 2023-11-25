What We Know About Steve Harvey's Controversial Friendship With Bill Cosby

While there are quite a few controversial things people ignore about Steve Harvey, one that takes the cake is his unwavering support for longtime friend, Bill Cosby. As famed comedians in the '80s and '90s, Cosby and Harvey both transitioned from stand-up comedy to sitcoms, leading "The Cosby Show" and "The Steve Harvey Show," respectively. But as one of America's favorite TV dads, Cosby's fall from fame was witnessed worldwide after he was convicted of sexual assault.

Andrea Constand was the first woman to press charges against Cosby in 2005. Constand accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her at his Pennsylvania home in 2004, according to Express Legal Funding. Years later in 2014, numerous women came forward with allegations of abuse that began as early as the 1960s.

Cosby was sentenced to prison time in September 2018, but in a surprising turn of events, only served three years of his sentence. He was released in 2021 due to a technicality found by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, per The New York Times. Before the conviction was overturned, Harvey was outspoken in support of his friend and mentor. "When I'm your friend, I'm your friend," Harvey said of his relationship with Cosby, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "'Bill Cosby helped my sons at Morehouse, and he taught me how to do this business. He didn't even know me and taught me how to do this business."