Every Reality Show Jamie Lynn Spears Has Appeared On

If there is one thing Jamie Lynn Spears is known for, it's entertainment. The child star followed in the footsteps of her famous big sister, Britney Spears, turning her attention to show business at an early age. She got her first acting gig in her sister's 2002 film, "Crossroads." From there, she became a staple in Nickelodeon's tween sketch comedy show "All That" in 2005, and her performance on the show eventually landed Spears the starring role in "Zoey 101," Netflix's "Steel Magnolias" and eventually the spinoff, "Zoey 102." However, in recent years, Spears has been heavily involved in the reality television circuit, landing spots on several popular programs.

Part of the reason for Spears diving into unscripted television may be rooted in a continued desire to live outside of her superstar sibling's shadow. In a November 2022 preview of "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test," the mom of two admitted (via Hola), "Growing up, my sister [Britney Spears] became worldwide famous. I guess I just wanna like [prove that] I'm just like worth something." Despite such a transparent revelation, Spears is successful in her own right and is using reality television as a way to showcase this.