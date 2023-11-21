Every Reality Show Jamie Lynn Spears Has Appeared On
If there is one thing Jamie Lynn Spears is known for, it's entertainment. The child star followed in the footsteps of her famous big sister, Britney Spears, turning her attention to show business at an early age. She got her first acting gig in her sister's 2002 film, "Crossroads." From there, she became a staple in Nickelodeon's tween sketch comedy show "All That" in 2005, and her performance on the show eventually landed Spears the starring role in "Zoey 101," Netflix's "Steel Magnolias" and eventually the spinoff, "Zoey 102." However, in recent years, Spears has been heavily involved in the reality television circuit, landing spots on several popular programs.
Part of the reason for Spears diving into unscripted television may be rooted in a continued desire to live outside of her superstar sibling's shadow. In a November 2022 preview of "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test," the mom of two admitted (via Hola), "Growing up, my sister [Britney Spears] became worldwide famous. I guess I just wanna like [prove that] I'm just like worth something." Despite such a transparent revelation, Spears is successful in her own right and is using reality television as a way to showcase this.
Special Forces: The Ultimate Test Season 1
When Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on the series premiere of "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test" in January 2023, she was overwhelmed with emotion. One of the challenges was a dramatic drop into a body of water from a helicopter. The stunt triggered intense feelings about her daughter Maddie's ATV accident, in which the then-8-year-old nearly drowned after her ATV plunged into a pond. After completing the task, Spears wept and even vomited.
Unfortunately, she didn't feel she could push forward with the show, and by the third episode, she decided to quit. According to Spears, she was missing her children and actually felt guilty about being on the series. Fellow contestant and Spice Girls singer Mel B even tried to convince Spears to stay and offered to help her complete the show. However, Spears was adamant that it was time to go. "Not only do I just love them and want to be with them, but also being away from them like this, even just for myself, it makes me feel like a crap mom, you know? They didn't ask for their mom to be gone," Spears said as she bowed out of the endurance television program.
Dancing With The Stars Season 32
When it was announced in September 2023 that Jamie Lynn Spears was joining "Dancing With The Stars," she faced backlash. Britney Spears fans slammed the casting decision, with much of the outrage having to do with the "Toxic" singer's family members' alleged participation in Britney's notorious conservatorship. Fans believed that Jamie Lynn being cast in the series was in poor taste. When pro partner Alan Bersten shared an Instagram video of him and Spears practicing for the series, many of his followers left disparaging remarks directed towards Spears. Nevertheless, she continued with the series, but she didn't make it to the end.
Spears was eliminated during the second week of "DWTS" on the October 4th, 2023 episode.The elimination seemed to come as a surprise to some. However, Spears took it in stride. In another Instagram post following the show, Spears praised the experience, particularly Berstein, whom she called "the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for."
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Season 23
After her brief stint on "Dancing With The Stars," Jamie Lynn Spears had no desire to slow down. She is nowa cast member on the newest season of "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" The U.K. competition show centers around Spears and nine other celebrities in the Australian jungle for three weeks, where they compete in multiple challenges while living in less than luxurious accommodations.
Spears is pretty much afraid of all bugs, so her time in the jungle during Season 23 will be interesting to watch. However, with her appearance on "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test" being difficult for her to endure, fans will likely see Spears go through similar hardships as "I'm a Celebrity" progresses, especially when overcoming the curated hurdles before reaching the end of her jungle stay. Interestingly enough, this show already proved difficult for the actor before the season even aired. Insiders told The Mirror that she was refusing to partake in pre-premiere interviews, likely in an effort to dodge questions about Britney Spears.
Outside of her reality TV projects, Spears has advocated for the writer's and actors' strike. With the strikes officially concluding, Spears may return to scripted projects in the near future. In the meantime, it's great to see her in a more natural element, where her personality shines through.