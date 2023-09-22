Jamie Lynn Spears Faced Backlash After Joining DWTS Season 32

When Jamie Lynn Spears was announced as a competitor in the forthcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars," some fans pointed out that she did not come to Britney Spears' aid during the conservatorship. In an April 2019 Twitter rant, Jamie Lynn argued that she'd continuously supported Britney. However, court documents obtained by The Blast in August 2020 showed that Jamie Lynn had been named a trustee on the conservatorship in 2018. This designation gave her the authority to shell out money to Britney's sons if something happened to her. In August 2020, Jamie Lynn reportedly asked the court to transfer assets from Britney's trust into accounts that she had control over. That same month, Jamie Lynn withdrew her request to be a trustee altogether.

Still, Jamie Lynn maintains she had little to do with the conservatorship when it began. Instead, the actor says she was more concerned with her pregnancy. At the time, she was expecting her first daughter, Maddie Briann, who has been affected by the sisters' feud.

"When it was put into place, I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now," she explained during a January 2022 interview with "Good Morning America" ahead of her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."