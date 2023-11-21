Inside The Deep Rivalry Between Nikki Haley And Vivek Ramaswamy

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are both running to be the Republican candidate for president in 2024, and they're both American-born children of Indian immigrants. And in the field of Republican presidential hopefuls, if you count out Donald Trump, the two seem to have clashed the most. For months, on his campaign website in a section about whether or not Ramaswamy supports Israel, he wrote, seemingly as a dig, "Keep lying, Nimarata Randhawa." Haley publicly goes by her middle name (Nikki) and her married name (Haley). It's not quite clear what Ramaswamy is looking to accomplish, but it seems like a clear slight. Haley noticed, and she explained to Fox News Digital, "I'm not going to get into the childish name-calling or whatever, making fun of my name that he's doing."

Their fighting has been the most aggressive on the presidential debate stage. At the second Republican presidential debate, Ramaswamy talked about joining TikTok despite having previously called it "digital fentanyl." Of Ramaswamy's stance on TikTok, which Haley has decried as a tool that could enable China to spy on U.S. citizens, Haley said, "honestly every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say."

And Ramaswamy didn't seem to forget that swipe. At the third Republican presidential debate, Haley and Ramaswamy really went at it, with the entrepreneur talking about one of Haley's children during the third Republican presidential debate during a discussion about TikTok, which got a fiery response. Here's what went down.