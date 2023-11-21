Who Is Jim Jordan, The Man Donald Trump Spoke To Before The January 6 Riot?

The infamous Capitol Building riot on January 6, 2021, involved thousands of participants, $1.5 million in damages, as well as multiple injuries and deaths. It was also allegedly instigated by former President Donald Trump. Amidst the various investigations into the riot, one key figure has emerged: Jim Jordan — the man Trump reportedly spoke to before the incident.

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan has been a prominent and vocal supporter of Trump, who made history as the first president to be indicted on criminal charges. Jordan's support was as evident in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign as it was during the former president's failed efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

According to The New Yorker, on January 5, 2021, Jordan forwarded a legal strategy to overturn the election to Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The following morning, he had a 10-minute phone conversation with Trump just before the then-president's speech at the Ellipse. This has raised allegations regarding the congressman's possible foreknowledge and involvement in the Capitol Building riot. Let's find out more about House Representative Jim Jordan.