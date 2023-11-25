Brooke Shields' Friends Scene With Matt LeBlanc Led To A Blowout Fight With Andre Agassi

As far as Brooke Shields was concerned, this hand-licking scene was fun and goofy. "He was cute," Shields said of Matt LeBlanc. "He was, like, 'I've washed my hands and they're all clean.' I was, like, 'I had a mint!'"

Andre Agassi, on the other hand, had a different opinion on the scene. "He stormed out," Shields told the New Yorker. "He said, 'Everybody's making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behavior.'" Shields was shocked by the reaction, and said she told him, "It's comedy! What is the matter with you?" She called it "petulant behavior," adding that "It co-opted [the cameo] for me emotionally because all of a sudden then my focus went to him."

As if ruining her moment wasn't bad enough, according to Shields, things got even worse when he got home. She says he "smashed all his trophies. Who wins for that? That's just — don't!" Among the many impressive trophies Agassi had at this time were two semi-finalist awards, two finalist awards, and one winning award from the US Open, two semi-finalist and two finalist awards from the French Open, one semi-finalist and one winning award from Wimbledon, and one winning award from the Australian Open, just to name a few.

On SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Shields explained that she tried her best to get the trophies replaced, saying that, at the time, she wanted their future children "to see their father's achievements." She added, "I immediately went into that fixer mode."