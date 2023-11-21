Why HGTV's Jonathan Scott Thinks Good Timing Is The Key To His Romance With Zooey Deschanel

One celebrity couple who's bordering on Hollywood royalty is HGTV star Jonathan Scott and actor Zooey Deschanel. An expert even told The List that Deschanel and Scott's body language cemented them as an "it couple" when they were interviewed by People in October 2023.

Jonathan and his brother Drew Scott were interviewed on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" in November 2023, and Jonathan was candid about something that he believed spells success for his relationship with Deschanel. Host Hoda Kotb told the audience that prior to the interview starting, Jonathan said he didn't think he and Deschanel would be a couple if they had met two decades earlier.

"Well no," Jonathan said. "I mean, sometimes I think you go through your whole life ... you don't know when you're young what you want. And we got to a point where we know what we want and it's each other. And it's been the most incredible experience to actually feel that love bounce right back at you."