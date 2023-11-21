Inside Young And The Restless Star Cait Fairbanks' Relationship History

Cait Fairbanks has made relationship history as Tessa Porter on "The Young and the Restless." Since her debut in 2017, she's been a central character on the soap, winning over fans with both her superb acting and musical talent. Tessa was pursued by Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) when she arrived in Genoa City, and they dated for a while before she met Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). The two women resisted their feelings for each other before finally falling in love. Tessa's relationship with Mariah made history on "The Young and the Restless" as the soap's first same-sex couple, and they instantly became a favorite couple of the fans.

In real life, portrayer Cait Fairbanks has had an interesting relationship history as well, including dating one of her "The Young and the Restless" co-stars and a fellow musician. Despite keeping her romantic interests relatively private, fans followed her relationships closely on social media, where she mostly shares updates about who she's involved with at the moment. Fairbanks has not publicly dated many people, but the ones she has have made big waves in the world of soaps.