Who Is Brittany Williams, The Woman NFL Star Josh Allen Dated Before Hailee Steinfeld?

In May 2023, Josh Allen sparked dating rumors with Hailee Steinfeld after the two were spotted enjoying date nights around New York City. A few days later, a source confirmed their new relationship to People. In June another source told the outlet that they "are still dating and getting to know each other." The source added that Allen's busy training schedule meant he wouldn't have much time to focus on romance and that the pair were keeping things casual as a result. By October, however, things seemed to have taken a more serious turn as Steinfeld was seen on a shopping date with Allen's mother. Nevertheless, Allen wasn't happy that his romance with Steinfeld was making headlines.

His new love with Steinfeld received mixed reactions because, in the same month, he got out of a six-year relationship with Pilates instructor Brittany Williams. In a since-deleted post, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi claimed the relationship ended because Allen cheated on Williams with a bartender and got her pregnant. Following their split, Williams unfollowed the NFL player on social media accounts and deleted all snaps of him from Instagram.

After that, she had a hot girl summer as she posted several pics of herself vacationing and having fun with her friends. However, the breakup might've been harder than the couple let on because Allen and Williams have known each other since they were around eight years old. The future lovebirds first met at Allen's brother's birthday party as kids, though they had no idea they'd eventually fall in love.