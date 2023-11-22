Nate Bargatze And His Wife Laura Had A Humble Start To Their Relationship

Comedian Nate Bargatze got the chance to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time in October 2023. Unlike past "SNL" hosts who had Twitter seeing red, Nate was well-received on the program. One of the people cheering the comedian on during this super special milestone was his beloved wife, Laura Bargatze.

Relationships can start in a myriad of ways. Some people find love via a dating app, a blind date with someone a friend has picked out, or even a chance encounter. Nate and Laura are an example of a couple that met in a non-glamorous, quite normal setting long before his career took off: As Applebee's co-workers.

On an episode of "The Nateland Podcast," in which Laura also appeared, Nate explained that he was 21 when they met. They were both living in Tennessee then, and they pursued a long-distance relationship when Nate left the job and started his comedy career. They were only friends at first, and a Disney album is part of what made Laura interested in Nate.