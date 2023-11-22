What Malia Obama's Relationship With The Biden Family Is Like
After Barack Obama completed his two-term tenure as the President of the United States, he looked no further than his long-time ally and friend, Joe Biden, as a successor. Both Barack and Michelle Obama were vocal in supporting the Biden administration, underlining a deeply rooted bond and mutual respect between both families.
This was further highlighted in Barack's farewell speech, in January 2017, during which he described Joe, "the scrappy kid from Scranton," as the best first choice he made as a presidential nominee. Barack went on to call his former VP a brother and a great friend: "Your friendship has been one of the great joys of our [the Obamas] life," (via Teen Vogue).
The cordial relationship between the Obamas and the Bidens extends beyond the former president and vice president. It also includes their families, creating an intergenerational friendship. The Obama kids, Malia and Sasha, have been spotted hanging out with Joe's granddaughters, who are much closer to their ages than Joe's grown-up kids.
Malia Obama is frequently pictured with the Bidens
Despite the heavy spotlight on their family, Malia and Sasha Obama, who went into the White House at ages 10 and seven, respectively, have managed to stay grounded. They don't have public social media accounts, and their official appearances with their famous parents were often the only real window into Sasha and Malia Obama's lavish lifestyle. Consequently, our curiosity was piqued when a rare throwback photo of the Obama sisters from 2017 surfaced after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, per People.
The selfie, posted by Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, was in support of her grandfather's campaign. It showed Malia and Sasha celebrating with Joe, who wore the Medal of Freedom awarded to him by Former President Barack Obama. While many might have dismissed it as a courteous shot, it underscored the close friendship between the girls, who were clearly united by their shared experiences as members of prominent political families.
In April 2023, a more grown-up Malia, now embracing her freedom post-White House, was seen hanging out in public with the Bidens — including Maisy and her little brother, Beau Biden Jr. — at Charlie Bird, an Italian restaurant in SoHo, New York (via Daily Mail). Their relaxed stroll through the city, all smiles, demonstrated their comfortable and long-standing friendship. Sasha, who was missing from the fold, was attending college at the time of the outing.
Malia and Sasha inspire Joe Biden's granddaughters
The friendship between the Obama daughters and the Biden grandkids extends far beyond casual selfies and strolls too. In an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, for "Today," in 2021, Joe Biden's granddaughters, Maisy, Naomi, Finnegan, and Natalie, revealed how much they have leaned on their pals, Malia and Sasha Obama, for advice over the years.
Their admiration stems from the sisters' ability to navigate their time in the White House so gracefully, a feat the Biden ladies found particularly inspiring as their grandfather stepped into the presidency. Finnegan revealed that they had the privilege of watching Malia and Sasha excel as they navigated eight difficult years as first daughters. Having lived close to the Obamas, she knows more than most what life is like for the Obama sisters.
Finnegan also praised Malia and Sasha for leaving the White House as grounded, humble, and driven young women and pointed out that it only made sense for her and her sisters to turn to their friends for guidance as a result. The Biden granddaughters' admiration for Malia and Sasha underscores the positive impact such relationships can have, highlighting the value of grace, resilience, and humility.