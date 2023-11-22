What Malia Obama's Relationship With The Biden Family Is Like

After Barack Obama completed his two-term tenure as the President of the United States, he looked no further than his long-time ally and friend, Joe Biden, as a successor. Both Barack and Michelle Obama were vocal in supporting the Biden administration, underlining a deeply rooted bond and mutual respect between both families.

This was further highlighted in Barack's farewell speech, in January 2017, during which he described Joe, "the scrappy kid from Scranton," as the best first choice he made as a presidential nominee. Barack went on to call his former VP a brother and a great friend: "Your friendship has been one of the great joys of our [the Obamas] life," (via Teen Vogue).

The cordial relationship between the Obamas and the Bidens extends beyond the former president and vice president. It also includes their families, creating an intergenerational friendship. The Obama kids, Malia and Sasha, have been spotted hanging out with Joe's granddaughters, who are much closer to their ages than Joe's grown-up kids.