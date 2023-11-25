A Look Back At General Hospital Star Cynthia Watros' Legal Trouble

"General Hospital" star Cynthia Watros has had some legal trouble over the years, but it's not the same kind of trouble that her on-screen alter ego Nina Reeves has dealt with in Port Charles. In general, Watros is the kind of daytime television star who likes to stay out of the headlines by focusing on her work, her twin daughters, and even her adorable pooch, according to her Instagram account. And if she's not creating the kind of fictional friction that only a character like Nina could get into, then Watros is serving all kinds of belly laughs with her web show, "Cynthia Watros Gets Lost."

Now, hearing the words 'Cynthia Watros' and 'lost' in the same sentence might sound very familiar, because many fans remember her as her character Libby when she was on the hit ABC series "Lost" from 2005 to 2006. Before she was a daytime television star on "General Hospital," Watros was a primetime star who was also in the headlines ... for the wrong reasons. The actor got into some legal trouble back when she was filming "Lost" that some of her soap fans today might not even be aware of.