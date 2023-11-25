Tom Cruise Reportedly Regrets Dumping One Of His Old Flames For Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise regrets letting go of a Hollywood siren for Katie Holmes. The actor, who makes just as many headlines for his personal life as he does for his professional one, courted Holmes in a whirlwind romance back in 2005 that included a lot of loved-up red carpet moments, declarations of infatuation, and well, some couch-jumping episodes, too. Even though Cruise has not uttered a word about Holmes ever since she pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2011, the actor did tell Oprah Winfrey in 2008 that the love he felt for his wife at the time was one that he had never felt before. He said, "Something I just can't articulate — what it's like and that feeling and the connection and just who [Katie] is and what she means to me." However, the reason why Cruise and Holmes divorced was because the former "Dawson's Creek" star took issue with her husband's religion of choice, Scientology.

Yet, it seems like something must have changed between now and then, as Cruise allegedly regrets not making things official with another beautiful brunette that was in his life before Holmes: "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara. Cruise and Vergara briefly dated right before he met and fell in love with Holmes.