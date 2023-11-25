How Ivanka Trump's Son Joseph Got His Name
When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were first introduced by mutual friends in 2007, no one anticipated that this meeting would lead to a happy marriage. The couple initially met for business purposes but soon discovered a connection. Ivanka fondly refers to their meeting as the best deal she ever made in her interview with Vogue, despite facing a major hurdle in their relationship.
According to Vicky Ward's book "Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump," Jared's parents were initially reluctant to meet Ivanka and were against their relationship (via The Jerusalem Post). This was the surprising reason Jared Kushner once broke up with Ivanka Trump. However, the couple reconciled three months later, and Ivanka made the big decision to convert to Judaism before they made plans to get married.
Ivanka and Jared wedded in a romantic ceremony on October 25, 2009. Two years later, the couple became parents. Their first child, Arabella Rose, was born on July 17, 2011. Then, just a few days shy of their fourth anniversary, they welcomed their second child and first son on October 14, 2013. Ivanka and Jared named their son Joseph Federick, a name with sentimental value.
Ivanka and Jared named Joseph Frederick after their grandfathers
In a Tumblr post, Ivanka revealed that Joseph was named after her and Jared's grandfathers (via People). Ivanka described Jared's grandfather, Joseph Kushner, as a rock and expressed their desire to instill Joseph's "indomitable spirit, sense of family, and work ethic" in their son. Similarly, Ivanka's grandfather, Frederick Trump, was remembered for his legacy of building homes and fostering a tight-knit family. Ivanka added that she aspired to instill Frederick's generational values in Arabella and Joseph.
Interestingly, the name "Joseph" in Hebrew means "Jehovah shall add," and "Frederick," which is of German descent, translates to "peaceful ruler," making their son's name even more meaningful. Ivanka and Jared added another child to the group two years after Joseph's birth. The couple welcomed a son, Theodore James, on March 27, 2016. And although Ivanka was born and raised Presbyterian, she's embraced life as a Jewish woman, committing to raising her children according to traditional religious values.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump might be emulating Melania's parenting skills
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are two of the most influential figures among American millennials. Still, they maintain a low media profile and live in a tiny beach house with their children. And Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's quiet new life may not be coincidental. In an interview with People, Ivanka admired Melania Trump, her stepmother, praising her for effectively shielding Barron Trump from the media spotlight during Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
While Ivanka occasionally shares pictures of her children, she mimics Melania's tendency to control the release of more personal information. She and Jared have kept details like their children's schooling and social lives private and have not created social media accounts for them. This approach mirrors Melania Trump's protective parenting style.
Ivanka's focus on motherhood is also evident in her advocacy for childcare policies. During her father's presidency, she championed a plan that proposed six weeks of paid maternity leave and tax deductions for stay-at-home parents, reflecting her commitment to family-centric policies. Ivanka Trump might not be a crowd favorite, but her dedication to her husband and children is undeniable.