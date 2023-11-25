How Ivanka Trump's Son Joseph Got His Name

When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were first introduced by mutual friends in 2007, no one anticipated that this meeting would lead to a happy marriage. The couple initially met for business purposes but soon discovered a connection. Ivanka fondly refers to their meeting as the best deal she ever made in her interview with Vogue, despite facing a major hurdle in their relationship.

According to Vicky Ward's book "Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump," Jared's parents were initially reluctant to meet Ivanka and were against their relationship (via The Jerusalem Post). This was the surprising reason Jared Kushner once broke up with Ivanka Trump. However, the couple reconciled three months later, and Ivanka made the big decision to convert to Judaism before they made plans to get married.

Ivanka and Jared wedded in a romantic ceremony on October 25, 2009. Two years later, the couple became parents. Their first child, Arabella Rose, was born on July 17, 2011. Then, just a few days shy of their fourth anniversary, they welcomed their second child and first son on October 14, 2013. Ivanka and Jared named their son Joseph Federick, a name with sentimental value.