What We Know About Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein's Relationship With Jody Glidden
Lisa Hochstein is pushing forward despite some serious turmoil in her personal life. When she first joined the "Real Housewives of Miami" franchise during its second season in 2012, it seemed she and her husband, Lenny Hochstein, had it all. As the wife of a wealthy plastic surgeon, Hochstein enjoyed a comfortable life. When "RHOM" was canceled, Hochstein pushed for it to be given another chance. However, when the show was rebooted on Peacock in 2021, the couple was still living lavishly but were on the rocks. He filed for divorce in May 2022, and during Season 5, which aired in December 2022, fans witnessed the shocking moment when Lenny told a friend he was leaving her. Since then, their ugly divorce has played out on and off-screen. Thankfully, she has found support from her loved ones and from her new boyfriend, Jody Glidden.
The pair began dating in February 2023 and have been seen out and about together in Miami numerous times. Though she's happy with her new relationship, Hochstein did admit that she wasn't expecting the painful divorce, especially considering her husband wanted to have another child. Nevertheless, Glidden is keeping a smile on Hochstein's face and seems to be able to keep up with her luxurious lifestyle.
Jody Glidden is a tech entrepreneur
Jody Glidden is well-established in the tech sector. After obtaining his bachelor's degree from the University of New Brunswick and a master's degree from Harvard, he founded the company Introhive in 2011. Per Glidden's LinkedIn profile, "Introhive applies machine learning and automation to help turn CRM from a system of record to a system of value. The technology measures meaningful relationships between companies and their clients and provides customer intelligence to teams." The company employs over 350 people and has won several accolades, including the MarTech 2020 Breakthrough Award winner for Best CRM Innovation.
In addition to Introhive, he also founded Postilize in 2023. His newest initiative combines artificial intelligence or AI to help companies improve their brand and reach. He regularly shares updates on his LinkedIn about his companies, the most recent being in October 2023, announcing that Postilize was hiring. With a net worth of about $10 million, it's clear Glidden has been successful in his endeavors.
Glidden is a doting father
Jody Glidden may be an accomplished businessman and boyfriend to "RHOM" star Lisa Hochstein, but being a father seems to be his proudest achievement. Not much is known about his past relationships, but Glidden does have a daughter named Peyton. He frequently shares photos of the teenager on Instagram, the most recent being their October 2023 Halloween festivities, with her dressing as a vampire and him channeling his inner plague doctor. It appears the daddy-daughter duo spend a lot of time together, with images from their visit to Disney and a ski trip throughout his profile.
It's unknown if Glidden and his daughter will be incorporated into Hochstein's "RHOM" storyline in the future, but he has no problem showing her off on his profile as well. Glidden documents quite a bit of their date nights, not shy about showing his love for Hochstein. Offline, she has also gloated over their relationship, telling Entertainment Tonight in March 2023, "[He] has empathy, he cares," adding that her new lover "wants to motivate me to do better, be my best," yet another indicator that the couple is here to stay.