What We Know About Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein's Relationship With Jody Glidden

Lisa Hochstein is pushing forward despite some serious turmoil in her personal life. When she first joined the "Real Housewives of Miami" franchise during its second season in 2012, it seemed she and her husband, Lenny Hochstein, had it all. As the wife of a wealthy plastic surgeon, Hochstein enjoyed a comfortable life. When "RHOM" was canceled, Hochstein pushed for it to be given another chance. However, when the show was rebooted on Peacock in 2021, the couple was still living lavishly but were on the rocks. He filed for divorce in May 2022, and during Season 5, which aired in December 2022, fans witnessed the shocking moment when Lenny told a friend he was leaving her. Since then, their ugly divorce has played out on and off-screen. Thankfully, she has found support from her loved ones and from her new boyfriend, Jody Glidden.

The pair began dating in February 2023 and have been seen out and about together in Miami numerous times. Though she's happy with her new relationship, Hochstein did admit that she wasn't expecting the painful divorce, especially considering her husband wanted to have another child. Nevertheless, Glidden is keeping a smile on Hochstein's face and seems to be able to keep up with her luxurious lifestyle.