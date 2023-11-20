The Stunning Transformation Of Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc — you may know him best as Joey Tribbiani, but the actor is far more than his famous "Friends" character. LeBlanc was born and raised in Massachusetts. Believe it or not, he planned on becoming a carpenter, but after moving to Los Angeles as a young man, he soon landed the role of a lifetime with Joey. Alongside his five co-stars, LeBlanc shot to fame.

After 10 years on "Friends," LeBlanc continued playing Joey for two years with the spin-off "Joey." After a break from acting, LeBlanc went on to star as himself in "Episodes" and later in the show "Man with a Plan." And we're sure we'll be seeing more of him in the years to come.

After his long career, LeBlanc may still be known best as Joey, but there's a lot more to his story. Curious to learn more? Here is the stunning transformation of Matt LeBlanc.