What We Know About General Hospital Star Gregory Harrison's Addiction Struggles

Gregory Harrison has had quite the career having appeared in two cult classic horror films; the TV movie "Trilogy of Terror" in 1975 produced and directed by the legendary Dan Curtis, as well as arguably the best killer pig film, "Razorback," in 1984, directed by "Mad Max" auteur, George Miller. Harrison's television fame started to rise with his starring role as Logan in "Logan's Run" (1977), an adaptation of the eponymous Michael York film from 1976, and later as the fan-favorite Dr. George Alonzo "Gonzo" Gates on the hit series, "Trapper John, M.D.," from 1979 to 1986.

Since 2020, he has played Gregory Chase on "General Hospital," father to Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and detective Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), and is embroiled in a major storyline in which his character is dying from ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's disease. On the October 1, 2023, episode of "State of Mind," a mental health awareness YouTube show hosted by Harrison's "GH" co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), the actor spoke about his career and, more pertinently, the battle with addiction that greatly affected Harrison's otherwise charmed life.

When Benard asked how his co-star landed in the Betty Ford Clinic, he responded, "I'm a recovering addict, and [I've been] recovering now for 36 years." Harrison also acknowledged that the final few years, before he got help, were especially difficult, noting, "[I] became somebody I never dreamt I could be. Did some things I never dreamt I could do."