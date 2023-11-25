Meghan Markle's Theory On Why Suits Is Resurging In Popularity
The legal drama/comedy "Suits" originally aired on the USA Network for nine seasons from 2011-2019. Four years after the series finale, "Suits" began streaming on Netflix, and its popularity skyrocketed. The show is also available on Peacock. Starting the week of June 26, "Suits" was crowned the number one most-watched show on streaming, according to Nielsen ratings, and for 15 weeks, "Suits" maintained the number one spot. In October, the show's streaming success continued as it settled into the number two ranking for multiple weeks.
In her role as paralegal Rachel Zane, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, appeared in 108 "Suits" episodes, from the series pilot until the end of season 7. Even as early as 2013, Meghan had a clear idea about why fans enjoyed the show. "These characters are so layered and, and people really relate to them," Meghan informed Larry King. "They know someone or they want to know someone like they see on that show."
A decade later, Meghan was asked to weigh in on why she believes "Suits" is enjoying this new wave of admiration. "Isn't that wild?" she commented at Variety's Power of Women event. When informed that 45 billion minutes of "Suits" have been streamed, the duchess was surprised. While she wasn't sure exactly why "Suits" was so popular, Meghan noted its strong production values. "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time," she explained, before expounding on her theory for the show's success.
Suits stands the test of time, Meghan believes
When thinking about her TV show, "Suits," Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex noted that not every series has the power to entice audiences. "It's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it," she explained at Variety's Power of Women event. "But good shows are everlasting."
In addition, "Suits" may benefit from a combination of first-time viewers as well as people who are rewatching it. This nostalgia isn't just limited to audiences, either. In September 2023, "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams reminisced about his time on the series by posting behind-the-scenes pictures of Meghan on Instagram from the show's production days. Adams has also had fans approach him and mention the show's binge-watchable quality. Speaking to Esquire, the actor characterized "Suits" as "the show I just want to watch because I love these people, and they make me feel good." This positive tone in "Suits" was intentional, as the show was part of a programming category that the USA Network termed "blue skies."
Fans are also drawn to watch multiple episodes due to its dramatic premise, since the plot is built around the fact that Adams' character Mike is only posing as an attorney. Over the course of the series, there's a continual danger that his duplicity could be exposed. However, Adams has observed that while "Suits" had occasional sad/difficult moments for characters, the show primarily maintained its upbeat feel.
Meghan herself could be a reason people are watching Suits
Another one of the factors contributing to the renaissance of "Suits" could be that Meghan Markle is one of the show's stars. Whether individuals are fans or critics of the Duchess of Sussex, the show's presence on Netflix makes it easy for them to get immersed in her longest-running performance as an actor.
During the program's initial run, Markle's character resonated with viewers, and some even declared they would stop watching the show after Meghan left "Suits" to marry Prince Harry and pursue royal duties. "Her acting abilities were integral to the success of the show," Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert, explained to Newsweek. While Boardman felt that Meghan's name recognition helped encourage people to check out "Suits," he also felt the strength of the show's writers and the entire cast kept audiences coming back. According to Meghan, part of their performing success stemmed from the fact that they felt like a family. In particular, Meghan and her co-star Adams had a close relationship.
When it comes to her own future contributions to Netflix, Meghan wants to tap into some of that same positive energy that "Suits" embodies. While she wasn't ready to reveal any specifics, Meghan indicated that the programs would be emotionally focused. "Things that make people feel, I was going to say good, but it's more than that," the duchess told Variety in November 2023. "Things that make people feel something. And feel a sense of community."