Meghan Markle's Theory On Why Suits Is Resurging In Popularity

The legal drama/comedy "Suits" originally aired on the USA Network for nine seasons from 2011-2019. Four years after the series finale, "Suits" began streaming on Netflix, and its popularity skyrocketed. The show is also available on Peacock. Starting the week of June 26, "Suits" was crowned the number one most-watched show on streaming, according to Nielsen ratings, and for 15 weeks, "Suits" maintained the number one spot. In October, the show's streaming success continued as it settled into the number two ranking for multiple weeks.

In her role as paralegal Rachel Zane, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, appeared in 108 "Suits" episodes, from the series pilot until the end of season 7. Even as early as 2013, Meghan had a clear idea about why fans enjoyed the show. "These characters are so layered and, and people really relate to them," Meghan informed Larry King. "They know someone or they want to know someone like they see on that show."

A decade later, Meghan was asked to weigh in on why she believes "Suits" is enjoying this new wave of admiration. "Isn't that wild?" she commented at Variety's Power of Women event. When informed that 45 billion minutes of "Suits" have been streamed, the duchess was surprised. While she wasn't sure exactly why "Suits" was so popular, Meghan noted its strong production values. "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time," she explained, before expounding on her theory for the show's success.