Whatever Happened To Carlton Gebbia After Her RHOBH Exit?
Carlton Gebbia was one of the most fascinating fixtures in Housewives history. Though she only appeared on season four of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Gebbia left quite the impression. She and her husband, financier David Gebbia, lived a posh lifestyle similar to her other cast members, but Gebbia had a unique twist. The "Housewife" identifies as a Celtic pagan witch. Her grandmother was also a witch who passed down her teachings to Gebbia. This was a bit off-putting to some of her castmates, including Kyle Richards, who clashed with Gebbia fairly quickly over her practices. Richards even believed Gebbia placed a spell on her at one point, something Gebbia denied.
Nevertheless, once season four wrapped, Gebbia was axed from the show. Sources claim the reasoning was because viewers didn't quite connect with Gebbia. However, she was not totally hurt by the termination. "I sort of look at it as a blessing in disguise because my husband does have a project in the works, a reality show," Carlton told E! News in May 2014, later adding, "I really have enjoyed working for Bravo!" Since walking away, it doesn't appear that Gebbia's show came to fruition, especially now that the couple is no longer together. Instead, things have been quite bumpy since Gebbia stepped away from "Housewives."
Carlton Gebbia and her husband split after 20 years
Carlton and David Gebbia walked down the aisle in September 1997. The couple welcomed three children, daughters Destiny and Mysteri along with son Cross. During their appearances on the series, the pair seemed happy, with Gebbia speaking candidly about their steamy bedroom life. They even had a Fifty Shades of Grey-style adult "playroom" inside their gothic-inspired estate. Sadly, in September 2016, two years after Gebbia exited the series, the pair separated.
After news spread of the split, Gebbia explained to People, "It was a gradual breakup of our relationship over a period of time." At the time, the two were planning to remain under one roof for the sake of their children. In November 2017, David officially filed for divorce. Ending their marriage was not a years-long, drawn-out process though. By September 2018, they'd finalized, with Gebbia receiving $11,000 in monthly spousal support, and she was given the couple's 2017 Maserati and 2016 Cadillac Escalade. At the time, they'd worked out an agreement where they'd rotate time at the marital home so their children would not have to move out of the house they were raised in. However, in 2018, the exes decided to sell the residence, which was originally listed for $22 million. After being on the market for some time, the home appeared in an August 2020 episode of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles." Agent Josh Altman ended up finding a buyer who dropped $13.9 million on the property.
Gebbia was sued by her housekeeper for alleged abuse
Just one month after her divorce case was officially closed, Carlton Gebbia was dealt another blow when her former housekeeper sued her, as reported by TMZ. According to the former employee, who was identified as Jane Doe in the court filing, she began working for Gebbia in 2011. In addition to tending to the home, Doe was tasked with watching the Gebbia's children, grocery shopping for the family, and being a personal assistant. Doe accused Gebbia of frequently being drunk and lashing out at her. In one instance, Doe said she witnessed Gebbia smash a TV with a baseball bat before pushing her into a door. This situation left Doe with injuries, which required two weeks out of work.
Gebbia denied the allegations, claiming that she suspected Doe of taking some jewelry from the home. The reality star said that when she asked Doe to take a lie detector test regarding the missing items, she agreed but then failed to show up for work. Gebbia maintained this is what led to her termination. The outcome of the suit is ultimately unknown.
These days, Gebbia stays away from the spotlight, though she is active on social media, where she frequently posts photos of her children and other images promoting her spirituality. Though she has said she had a positive experience on Bravo, it doesn't appear she is looking to return to television anytime soon, and with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum's net worth standing at $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, she likely doesn't need to.