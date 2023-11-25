Whatever Happened To Carlton Gebbia After Her RHOBH Exit?

Just one month after her divorce case was officially closed, Carlton Gebbia was dealt another blow when her former housekeeper sued her, as reported by TMZ. According to the former employee, who was identified as Jane Doe in the court filing, she began working for Gebbia in 2011. In addition to tending to the home, Doe was tasked with watching the Gebbia's children, grocery shopping for the family, and being a personal assistant. Doe accused Gebbia of frequently being drunk and lashing out at her. In one instance, Doe said she witnessed Gebbia smash a TV with a baseball bat before pushing her into a door. This situation left Doe with injuries, which required two weeks out of work.

Gebbia denied the allegations, claiming that she suspected Doe of taking some jewelry from the home. The reality star said that when she asked Doe to take a lie detector test regarding the missing items, she agreed but then failed to show up for work. Gebbia maintained this is what led to her termination. The outcome of the suit is ultimately unknown.

These days, Gebbia stays away from the spotlight, though she is active on social media, where she frequently posts photos of her children and other images promoting her spirituality. Though she has said she had a positive experience on Bravo, it doesn't appear she is looking to return to television anytime soon, and with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum's net worth standing at $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, she likely doesn't need to.