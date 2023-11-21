Why Trump's Uncharacteristically Touching Rosalynn Carter Tribute Made People Skeptical
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died at the age of 96 at her home in Georgia. It was shortly after it was announced that she was going to be under hospice care and six months after her diagnosis with dementia. As tributes came pouring in, Donald Trump used Truth Social to respond to the news of Rosalynn's death. However, some are questioning his authenticity.
The post detailed much of the former first lady's contributions to America. "From her days as a U.S. Navy spouse, to the Georgia Governor's Mansion, to her tenure as First Lady of the United States, and her later work at the Carter Center and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, she leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and national service," Donald wrote.
But did he write it? Donald's post in tribute to the former first lady really stood out for some, and not in a good way. While President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement about her passing and Melania Trump, who returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, for a touching tribute to Rosalynn, others weren't impressed by Donald's words. Some people think that Donald himself wasn't the one who wrote it, considering the post's adherence to conventional spelling and capitalization — something that Donald isn't necessarily known for.
People thought Donald Trump's post about Rosalynn Carter was unexpectedly kind
People took to social media to comment on Donald Trump's Truth Social tribute to Rosalynn Carter after she passed away. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, their reasons for thinking Trump didn't write the post: "1000% He did NOT write it. First, he could never write something that sounds so compassionate. Secondly, he never uses correct grammar. Lastly, he did not brag about himself. 3 red flags that he couldn't have written it." Another agreed with that and said, "Past posts giving us proof that this wasn't written by him. Spelling was correct and empathy isn't his forte. I am not sure he knows much about her." Others thought it was more likely that ChatGPT or some other AI program wrote the tribute.
Trump is known for capitalizing words for emphasis; he even tweeted about it in 2018, saying, 'It should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pore over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!' The first version of the capitalization tweet used the incorrect "pour," and it was retweeted shortly after with the corrected "pore."
Jimmy Carter didn't like Donald Trump as president
Following the Truth Social post about Rosalynn Carter's death, Donald Trump returned to posting about the 2024 presidential election in his more signature style, including a few digs at Republican presidential challenger Ron DeSantis and congratulations to far-right Javier Milei, who won the Argentine presidential election and shares some similarities with Trump.
Former president Jimmy Carter was no fan of Trump, though he did attend Trump's inauguration. In 2019, Jimmy said at an event that Trump had only been elected because of Russian interference. At another event the same year, he said that a reelection of Trump would be "a disaster," per CNN. Trump shot back, calling Jimmy "a terrible president" and "a forgotten president," according to Politico.
The day after it was publicly announced that Rosalynn had entered hospice, Trump brought up Jimmy at a 2023 rally in Iowa and compared him to President Joe Biden, saying "the happiest person anywhere in this country right now is Jimmy Carter because his administration looked brilliant compared to these clowns" (via USA Today). It remains to be seen if Trump will be invited to or be in attendance at Rosalynn's funeral, which will be held in Georgia.