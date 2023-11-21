Why Trump's Uncharacteristically Touching Rosalynn Carter Tribute Made People Skeptical

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died at the age of 96 at her home in Georgia. It was shortly after it was announced that she was going to be under hospice care and six months after her diagnosis with dementia. As tributes came pouring in, Donald Trump used Truth Social to respond to the news of Rosalynn's death. However, some are questioning his authenticity.

The post detailed much of the former first lady's contributions to America. "From her days as a U.S. Navy spouse, to the Georgia Governor's Mansion, to her tenure as First Lady of the United States, and her later work at the Carter Center and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, she leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and national service," Donald wrote.

But did he write it? Donald's post in tribute to the former first lady really stood out for some, and not in a good way. While President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement about her passing and Melania Trump, who returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, for a touching tribute to Rosalynn, others weren't impressed by Donald's words. Some people think that Donald himself wasn't the one who wrote it, considering the post's adherence to conventional spelling and capitalization — something that Donald isn't necessarily known for.