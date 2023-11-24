Matt LeBlanc Was A Total Gentleman Before His Steamy Friends Kiss With Marlo Thomas

In 2019, Marlo Thomas opened up about her time on "Friends" beyond just the actor's onscreen kiss with Matt LeBlanc. "What was fun about 'Friends' was that they were all just all so cute to me," Thomas enthused in an interview with Today. "The first day I got there, David Schwimmer opened the door and he said, 'Ladies first, ladies first,' from my 'Free to Be' album, which was so cute."

She also talked about some of her other interactions with the core cast, including when Jennifer Aniston stood up for her when the director shot down one of Thomas' ideas. The respected activist and performer also offered some more insight into Sandra and Joey's kiss. During rehearsals, the actors didn't kiss; instead, they staged it. But, when it was time to film the scene, LeBlanc was suddenly shy.

"So now we were gonna shoot it," Thomas recalled, "and he came over really sheepishly, Matt, and he said to me, 'Oh, they really want me to kiss you this time.'" Thomas permitted him to do so and explained the physical comedy that really made the moment humorous: "And you could only see the back of me, so it got a big laugh that, in other words, Joey had kissed this mother, and she was just collapsed over it."