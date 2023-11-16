Donald Trump's Tender Moment With Granddaughter Leaves Critics Unconvinced

Lately, when we have heard from the children of former President Donald Trump, it has been on the witness stand in Trump's New York fraud trial, in which he lost his courtroom cool. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump have all recently been called to testify in the trial.

But, in a more human moment for the family, Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring her 4-year-old daughter, Carolina, showing her grandfather, Donald J. Trump, around her classroom. Lara captioned the video, which was posted on November 15, "When top priority is showing your Grandpa your desk at school." Lara also posted a picture of the event with the caption, "Strong team for Grandest Friends Day!!!"

Whether this adorable family moment was shared with sincerity or as a PR stunt to help boost Trump's reputation in the face of his massive legal woes seems to be in the eye of the beholder. While several people on social media are complimenting the cute moment, others are sneering at what they see as nothing more than a cheap photo opportunity.