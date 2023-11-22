The Phone Call That Changed NCIS Star Mark Harmon's Life

Actor Mark Harmon, best known for playing special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in CBS' "NCIS," one of the longest-running television series currently on the air, once had a phone call that changed his life even though it had nothing to do with work. Unlike Harmon's most famous character, who went through four marriages onscreen, the TV star hasn't switched out as many wives, marrying just once. In fact, he managed to woo his real-life partner over the phone. Harmon wed fellow actor Pam Dawber in 1987 and the two are still going strong.

According to People, when a friend tried setting him up with Dawber back in 1986, Harmon cut right to the chase and called her up. They hit it off immediately, getting married just a year later. Despite not sharing Gibbs' romantic history, Harmon obviously does reflect his character's directness. Harmon and Dawber have since welcomed two sons together while managing to excel in their careers at the same time.

Both were prominent figures in their time, with Harmon starring in popular '80s and '90s series like "St. Elsewhere" and "Reasonable Doubts" while Dawber gained fame through "Mork & Mindy" in 1978, alongside Robin Williams, and later in the '80s sitcom "My Sister Sam." The actors have always kept a relatively low profile when it comes to their relationship, which may be the secret to their long-lasting marriage.