Claudia Schiffer's Daughter Clementine Has Grown Up To Be Her Mother's Twin

Clementine Vaughn, the daughter of renowned German supermodel Claudia Schiffer and English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, is all grown up and looking just like her mom. Born in 2004, the teenager's long blonde hair and fair complexion echo the iconic looks that propelled her mother to superstardom in the fashion world.

Despite her predisposition to conquer the runways, much like her famous mom once did, Vaughn opts for a relatively private life, staying away from the public eye. Nevertheless, she occasionally offers glimpses into her stylish life on her Instagram, showcasing her flair for fashion and providing snapshots of her social circle.

Schiffer herself maintains a similar level of privacy regarding her family life, rarely sharing details publicly. However, on occasion, she treats her followers to glimpses of her everyday whereabouts. In an October 2023 Instagram post from Milan Fashion Week, Schiffer posted a photo featuring herself, entrepreneur Emma Rogue, and her daughter, prompting her followers to flood the comments section, expressing admiration for how much Vaughn resembles her mother. One user wrote, "Your daughter looks so much like you. Genetically blessed," while another remarked, "Her daughter is just [a] mini Claudia."