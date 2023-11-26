Claudia Schiffer's Daughter Clementine Has Grown Up To Be Her Mother's Twin
Clementine Vaughn, the daughter of renowned German supermodel Claudia Schiffer and English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, is all grown up and looking just like her mom. Born in 2004, the teenager's long blonde hair and fair complexion echo the iconic looks that propelled her mother to superstardom in the fashion world.
Despite her predisposition to conquer the runways, much like her famous mom once did, Vaughn opts for a relatively private life, staying away from the public eye. Nevertheless, she occasionally offers glimpses into her stylish life on her Instagram, showcasing her flair for fashion and providing snapshots of her social circle.
Schiffer herself maintains a similar level of privacy regarding her family life, rarely sharing details publicly. However, on occasion, she treats her followers to glimpses of her everyday whereabouts. In an October 2023 Instagram post from Milan Fashion Week, Schiffer posted a photo featuring herself, entrepreneur Emma Rogue, and her daughter, prompting her followers to flood the comments section, expressing admiration for how much Vaughn resembles her mother. One user wrote, "Your daughter looks so much like you. Genetically blessed," while another remarked, "Her daughter is just [a] mini Claudia."
The mother-daughter duo shares obvious similarities
Claudia Schiffer's Instagram account predominantly pays homage to her supermodel era rather than focusing on what she looks like today, but the real frenzy among her followers ignites when she shares pictures of her doppelgänger daughter. On Clementine Vaughn's 17th birthday in 2021, the proud mom expressed her admiration for her daughter's beauty in a touching tribute post, prompting a flood of comments from followers marveling at their uncanny resemblance. One person even remarked, "I was going to say [Clementine] looks like someone who looks like a young Claudia Schiffer."
Vaughn's striking similarity to her famous mother became even more evident in a holiday post shared on her own account in August 2023. Dressed in a black corset and a matching midi-length skirt, Vaughn showcased her posing skills, leaving us wondering whether she might be embarking on her own fashion journey sometime soon.
In another holiday roundup, Vaughn displayed her sky-blue eyes and cool-toned blonde hair, making us see double as she's the spitting image of her mom at the height of her fashion glory. Wearing a colorful dress and a starfish necklace, Vaughn's ensemble unmistakably echoed Schiffer's '90s Versace looks, particularly her 1992 Vogue Magazine cover. The saying holds true — an apple indeed doesn't fall far from the tree.
Claudia Schiffer found her purpose in motherhood
Renowned for her supermodel status and a legacy that few can match (that big supermodel hair is impossible to forget), Claudia Schiffer found a greater purpose in motherhood. The mother of three — son Caspar Vaughn (born in 2003) and daughters Clementine and Cosima Vaughn (born in 2004 and 2010) — transitioned seamlessly into the new chapter of her life.
In an interview with Stylist magazine, as reported by Express, Schiffer shared that meeting her husband, Matthew Vaughn, was a life-altering experience. She explained: "Before I met Matthew, I worked non-stop. But once we got together, suddenly, a whole new world seemed to open up." Upon welcoming their first child, Schiffer immediately fell in love with motherhood. "My priorities became completely different," she explained, adding, "Motherhood made me feel, 'This is what I'm all about.'"
Schiffer occasionally showcases her maternal instincts on social media, demonstrating her natural aptitude for the role. On Clementine's 19th birthday, the supermodel lovingly described her eldest daughter as "a genuine, warm-hearted, caring, and loving grown-up girl" in a sweet celebratory post. As her mother's twin, we have no doubt Schiffer's daughter will soon be carving out her own identity on whatever path she chooses to pursue.