Why Mariah Carey Got Millions From Ex Fiancé James Packer Despite Never Getting Married

Locking down a solid prenup is a must for A-list celebrity couples looking to protect their assets if they split up — or, in Mariah Carey's case, if she's "inconvenienced" on her way to the altar. After the singer's contentious breakup with Australian businessman James Packer, she reportedly requested quite a heavy payout from her former fiancé, including millions of dollars, a Calabasas home, and her $10 million engagement ring.

Inside sources who spoke to Entertainment Tonight differ on whether Carey and Packer's prenuptial agreement was ever finalized, with some insisting it was and worth $50 million, while others asserted those figures and that document never existed. The inconvenience fee in question, one source explained, was because Packer "moved her across the country and relocated her and her kids. He made promises to her that weren't fulfilled."

Carey's requests were not taken in kind, with TMZ reporting in November 2016 that Packer was firmly against paying his ex-fiancée anything following their split. "If he pays her anything, it will be to shut her up and get her out of his hair," TMZ's sources said.