Donald Trump's Love Affair With Fast Food Is Legendary

How much do you love McDonald's? Enough to opt for a drive-thru meal every once in a while? What about enough to make it an actual staple of your diet? Or to serve an entire Mickey D's spread to a high-profile dinner party, or to have it delivered to you in the middle of court? If you answered in the affirmative to the last three scenarios, then your love of the golden arches might be comparable to former President Donald Trump.

Indeed, the reality TV personality, real estate mogul, and former leader of the free world has not been shy about his love for McDonald's and other fast food bites. Even his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., vouched for his father's Mickey D's obsession on an episode of his "Triggered" podcast in February 2023.

While discussing Trump's affinity for McDonald's and his knowledge of the fast food chain's menu, Trump Jr. asserted, "100% accurate, okay. No one knows it better. No one probably eats more of it, per capita, than Donald Trump."