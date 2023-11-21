Hallmark And General Hospital's Cameron Mathison Joins Great American Family

Cameron Mathison has certainly had a busy time on "General Hospital" lately, playing Drew Cain who recently left prison and is now set to join Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) in a war against Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) for control of the family's conglomerate, ELQ. He's also worked with Hallmark for several years and his latest film was "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" in October, which he headlined with co-star Alison Sweeney, making them fan favorites in the "Murder, She Baked" series.

On Great American Family, Mathison starred in the films "A Kindhearted Christmas" (2021) and "A Merry Christmas Wish" (2022), and now there is a new deal between the actor and the network. In a contract spanning several years, Mathison will be making many films for the family-friendly platform, which includes the Great American Family channel, Great American Faith & Living, and Great American Pure Flix, its streaming service. Great American Media's president and CEO, Bill Abbott, said that their decision to ink a deal with the actor was a no-brainer, telling Deadline, "Cameron Mathison is one of entertainment's most prolific and cherished stars and has a resume that is respected across the industry."

But soap fans needn't worry as Soap Opera Digest sources say that he'll be able to coordinate his schedule with "GH."